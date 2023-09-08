Free QC Senior Expo to be held at Bend XPO Saturday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The QC Senior Expo is a free event for seniors ages 60-plus, their families and caregivers at The Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature vendors from around the community that have a vested interest in the area’s senior population.

There also will be raffles, giveaways and educational seminars on topics ranging from vision changes and eye health to neurological treatments for dementia.

Hy-Vee will be having a Vaccine Clinic providing flu, RSV, Shingles, and pneumonia shots.

The first 200 people will get a pre-stuffed swag bag with items from the gold vendors.

For more information, visit the website at QCSeniorExpo.com or call 309-764-0700. Interested attendees are welcome to follow the annual event at the Facebook page for updates (below).

