Galesburg kitchen fire caused by cooking led to $7K damage

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 170 S. W. Street Thursday evening. Firefighters were able to extinguish the third-floor kitchen fire.

One occupant had safely exited the apartment, the department said. No injuries were reported.

The Central Station Fire Crew located and quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in an apartment on the third floor, according to a release from the department, and the Fremont and Brooks Station Fire Crews worked to remove smoke from all of the third-floor apartments.

Damage to property is estimated to be $7,000. Galesburg Fire investigators determined the fire accidental, due to cooking.

