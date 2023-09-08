Geneseo holds 17th Annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles Festival and more

By Joushua Blount
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GENESEO, ILLINOIS (KWQC) -The City of Geneseo will hold two major events over the weekend, with one in memory of 9/11.

One event will be the 17th Annual Trains, Planes, and Automobile Festival.

This event takes place over three days and will include a model train display, WW II Stearman Bi-Planes, a guided historic golf cart tour of the Hennepin Canal and a car show that features over 300 classic cars and said to be largest annual car show in Illinois according to organizers.

The sold out guided tours of the Hennepin Canal will take place Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The tour start at Lock 24 in Geneseo and head west to lock 26.

organizers say people can start signing up for the Fall Foliage tour of canal for oct 20. by going to the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce website

Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Downtown Geneseo, the displays for the trains, plans and cars will take place.

During the event at noon Saturday, organizers say there will be a salute to veterans that will include an airplane fly-over downtown..

Geneseo will also hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Geneseo Highschool Football Field Saturday. The climb will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. according to organizers.

The event is open to the public, free to participate and any donations given will be used to support local tragedies and go to families of first responders who died in the line of duty.

