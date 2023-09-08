Gov. Reynolds announces awards to combat food insecurity

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced millions in awards to four nonprofits, including one in Davenport, to combat food insecurity for those who are in need of access to fresh, healthy foods.

According to officials, Gov. Reynolds awarded $5M to four nonprofits, those including Food Bank of Iowa, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, River Bend Food Bank, and Table to Table.

River Bend Food Bank is located in Davenport, Quad Cities.

“With this investment, these networks will be able to update and modernize their facilities, provide more access to fresh foods, and serve Iowans for many years to come,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Food insecurity doesn’t exist in a vacuum and requires a realistic approach to interrupt the cycle before Iowans become food insecure. It’s my commitment that Iowa will continue to improve our job training programs, our housing and childcare initiatives, and our mental health system as a comprehensive approach to address this multifaceted challenge.”

Officials said that the nonprofits are focusing on increasing the availability of food distributed to local food pantries throughout the state.

The Iowa Food Insecurity Infrastructure Fund was created to help the people of Iowa who are in need of access to fresh and nutritious food, officials said.

For more program information, click here.

