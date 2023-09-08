Invisible danger: TV6 Investigates looks at Moline water lab testing

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As part of its agreement with the EPA, 3M has agreed to distribute $10.3 billion to hundreds of towns that have detected dangerous “forever chemicals” in their drinking water.

Moline is one of those towns.

Charly Brown, who runs the city’s water lab, said at the time PFAS were developed, they were thought of as kind of a miracle because they have very good antistick and antifire properties. But the chemical bond that gives them those big properties, carbon fluorine, or CF, is what is causing the problem.

“That CF bond is very short, it’s very strong, and it’s very hard to break. So that’s where they get the name forever chemicals. Because once they were made and designed to be antistick, antifire, it’s difficult to break them down because that CF bond that gives them that property is very strong.

“So they were produced for decades. And now, some of the health effects have been coming in the last few years. And now they need to be removed from the environment.”

The chemicals, called PFAS, have been linked to cancer and other diseases, according to the CDC.

3M, which uses them to make sticky notes and tapes, Cordova facility has been discharging them into the air and river from its since the 1970s. It also spread PFAS in sludge over nearby fields.

Last year, the EPA required 3M Cordova to test wells around the plant and in the metro area.

They found forever chemicals in both.

According to June results provided by the EPA, PFAS have been detected in 127 of 139 wells tested within 3 miles of the plant.

Brown said levels in Moline started falling once the EPA got involved.

“We were in the 7s and 8s in the river, and now we’re, we hit 2 and below a lot of times.

“What’s in the river, is in the river ... we can only treat and drink what’s provided to us. So we do our best, but the numbers in the river have been going down, for whatever reason.”

Brown said removing PFAS entirely is complicated and expensive.

“We don’t have any technologies to remove PFAS. They weren’t built into our treatment. There’s basically three ways to remove PFAS from water treatment. You can use an activated carbon, you can use an ion exchange, or you can use like a reverse osmosis type of thing. So we don’t have any of those because they were never needed. And so we’re looking at which technology would be best for us.”

That’s where the 3M settlement agreement comes in. Brown said it’s possible the city could receive enough money to begin removing PFAS from drinking water.

TV6 Investigates reached out to 3M. The company sent us a statement about the settlement, saying:

“That agreement will benefit U.S.-based public water systems nationwide that provide drinking water to a vast majority of Americans without the need for further litigation by or on behalf of public water systems.”

Corey McCoid, a water expert for the Iowa DNR, has studied PFAS and said 3M is finally taking the steps needed to limit forever chemicals in our water.

“I mean, I would say the good news story is there that is taking steps to be proactive — and, you know, granted they were pushed by EPA to go there, but they are working with the community to solve the problems and the PFAS contamination in that community,” he said.

