Man accused of killing manager at CVS Pharmacy: ‘I bet he ain’t talking no more’

Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.(Arizona's Family/Mesa Police Dept.)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police say a store manager died after being shot inside a CVS Pharmacy in Arizona on Thursday night.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the CVS manager identified as 49-year-old Michael Jacobs was shot and killed inside the store.

Investigators said he was shot several times and rushed to the hospital but later died.

Police arrested 38-year-old Jared Sevey in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said Sevey was inside the store earlier in the day when he began arguing with Jacobs about shoplifting.

After the confrontation, Sevey reportedly went home and grabbed a gun.

Court documents state the 39-year-old told his daughter to go to her grandmother’s if he didn’t come home.

Sevey then returned to the store armed and told an employee to grab Jacobs. According to court documents, he also asked the employee to get everyone out.

Surveillance video captured Sevey pulling out a gun when Jacobs walked up to the front of the store, police said.

Witnesses told officers that they heard four gunshots as Jacobs attempted to run away from Sevey. However, Sevey followed Jacobs and continued to shoot at him.

Detectives said they were able to arrest Sevey after finding him walking down a nearby street and throwing a gun into a canal. Officers noted that Sevey appeared to be covered in blood.

In an interview with police, Sevey reportedly admitted to shooting Jacobs because he was “tired of being bullied” and “this was the last straw.”

He also told officers, “I’m guilty,” “I planned it,” and “I bet he ain’t talking [expletive] no more,” court documents stated.

Sevey has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence. He is also a prohibited possessor and was not allowed to own a gun due to previous convictions.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Hearing set for verdict to be read in Dinkins trial
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Maker of widely used abortion drug asks Supreme Court to reject limits backed by lower court
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
Illinois child, 9, struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school
The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at...
Biden administration looks towards loosening marijuana restrictions
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Friday, Sept. 8, includes the top stories of the day.
KWQC-TV6 Fastcast: Friday, Sept. 8