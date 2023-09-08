Mix of clouds and sun Friday with continued cool temperatures

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds are hanging tight across northwestern Illinois, keeping temperatures on the milder side this morning. Where clouds have cleared, temperatures are much cooler. Generally we will see a decrease in clouds from the Quad Cities and points northeast throughout the day, with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

The weekend will be very pleasant with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80°.

A cold front arrives by late Sunday night through Monday and this brings us our next chance of rain; one of the more appreciable chances of rain we’ve had in more than one month. Once the front clears by Tuesday, cooler temperatures move in with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy east; decreasing clouds west. High: 75°. Winds: N 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cool. Low: 51°. Winds: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 79°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.