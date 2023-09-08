NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley to step off Sept. 16

This year’s annual fundraiser will be held at the Bend XPO in East Moline
NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley to step off Sept. 16
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -To support its free educational programs, power its advocacy efforts and strengthen outreach to the Quad-City region, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley presents its largest annual fundraising event and the Quad Cities’ biggest mental health advocacy and awareness event, NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley, on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Bend XPO Amphitheater, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, Ill.

This year’s event is the 20th annual NAMIWalks in the Quad Cities. The distance is 5K. The start time is slated for 9:30 a.m. with a pre-race from 8-9 a.m. and a 9-9:30 a.m. opening ceremony.

There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. Participants raising at least $100 receive an event T-shirt. To join in the effort, visit namiwalks.org/greatermississippivalley.

One hundred percent of funds raised stay local, supporting NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley’s free mental health programs, resources and services to people in the Quad-City region.

NAMIWalks sign-up and online walk donations can be made at www.namiwalks.org/greatermississippivalley.

NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley is located at 1035 West Kimberly Road., Ste. 4, Davenport. For more information, call 563-343-0665. Visit the website at https://www.namigmv.org/

