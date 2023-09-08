Police: Davenport man hid camera in bedroom of child

Nathaniel Wade Marchant, 41, of Davenport, faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor,...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he captured nude images of a child by hiding a camera in the child’s bedroom.

Nathaniel Wade Marchant, 41, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Earlier this week, Davenport police received a report of a woman finding nude images of her child.

Police said in an arrest affidavit that Marchant placed a camera in a USB charging station inside the child’s bedroom.

Police said the child’s mother found the images while going through Marchant’s phone. The images on the device had a time stamp of two different dates in June 2022, according to police.

Marchant is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Friday morning.

