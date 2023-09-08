Police: Davenport man hid camera in bedroom of child

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he captured nude images of a child by hiding a camera in the child’s bedroom.

Nathaniel Wade Marchant, 41, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Earlier this week, Davenport police received a report of a woman finding nude images of her child.

Police said in an arrest affidavit that Marchant placed a camera in a USB charging station inside the child’s bedroom.

Police said the child’s mother found the images while going through Marchant’s phone. The images on the device had a time stamp of two different dates in June 2022, according to police.

Marchant is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.