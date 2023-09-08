Premiere fine art event Riverssance Festival to be held Sept. 16-17

It’s the 35th anniversary of the festival at Lindsay Park
Premiere fine art event Riverssance Festival to be held Sept. 16-17
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kevin Maynard, Executive Director with Quad City Arts, discusses the upcoming 35th annual Riverssance Festival of Fine Art set for Sept. 16-17 at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.

The 2-day festival features over 80 exhibiting artists, a free children’s art activity tent, wine tasting, craft beer, outstanding food vendors and live regional music. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $5 per adult or $8 for a two-day pass. Attendees 18 and under are free. Proceeds benefit Quad City Arts projects.

See more at the website: https://www.quadcityarts.com/riverssance-festival.html.

