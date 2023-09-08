Quad City Music Guild to host Open House Saturday

Plus QCMG will be celebrating their 75th anniversary with a gala on Sept. 16
Quad City Music Guild to host open house Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Quad City Music Guild is enjoying its 75th season of wonderful productions and is planning some upcoming festivities as a way to celebrate.

QCMG will be hosting an Open House on Sept 9 from 1-4 p.m. featuring food trucks, face painting, costumed photo booths, and tours of the facility.

And on Sept. 16, there will be a 75th anniversary Gala at Stoney Creek Inn from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring The Majestics (Chris Castle’s band), and a plated dinner. See more here. Tickets are $60 per person or $110 per couple.

Sweeney Todd is set to be on stage at Prospect Park from Nov. 10-19.

Visit the theater production company’s website for more information about this show, to secure tickets, and to learn more about the theater company at https://qcmusicguild.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Hearing set for verdict to be read in Dinkins trial
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search

Latest News

QC Senior Expo to be held Sept. 9 in East Moline, IL
Free QC Senior Expo to be held at Bend XPO Saturday
NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley to step off Sept. 16
NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley to step off Sept. 16
Special Olympics’ fundraiser ‘Polar Plunge’ set for Sept. 23 in Eldridge
Special Olympics’ fundraiser ‘Polar Plunge’ set for Sept. 23 in Eldridge
NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley to step off Sept. 16
NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley to step off Sept. 16
Special Olympics’ fundraiser ‘Polar Plunge’ set for Sept. 23 in Eldridge
Special Olympics’ fundraiser ‘Polar Plunge’ set for Sept. 23 in Eldridge