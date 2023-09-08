Quad City Music Guild to host open house Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Quad City Music Guild is enjoying its 75th season of wonderful productions and is planning some upcoming festivities as a way to celebrate.

QCMG will be hosting an Open House on Sept 9 from 1-4 p.m. featuring food trucks, face painting, costumed photo booths, and tours of the facility.

And on Sept. 16, there will be a 75th anniversary Gala at Stoney Creek Inn from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring The Majestics (Chris Castle’s band), and a plated dinner. See more here. Tickets are $60 per person or $110 per couple.

Sweeney Todd is set to be on stage at Prospect Park from Nov. 10-19.

Visit the theater production company’s website for more information about this show, to secure tickets, and to learn more about the theater company at https://qcmusicguild.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.