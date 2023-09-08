Special Olympics’ fundraiser ‘Polar Plunge’ set for Sept. 23 in Eldridge

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Let’s Freeze! Whether you plunge solo or with coworkers, friends or family – for the ultimate bonding experience – here’s a chance to “cool” up a degree or two.

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Davenport event is set for Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at Sheridan Meadows Lions Shelter #1, 851 North 1st Street, Eldridge. Check-in is between 9:45-10:45 a.m. Immediately following the Plunge, there will be food, music, prizes, and fun. Costumes are encouraged.

See more details at the Facebook event page here.

The Polar Plunge® is a signature fundraiser for Special Olympics and offers a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to raise money and support Special Olympics Iowa athletes by jumping into frigid waters. And if you are too chicken to take the Plunge, you can register as a chicken and raise funds, receive your chicken t-shirt and prizes and then watch the Plunge.

For more information about the event including a chance to register to support Special Olympics, visit https://www.classy.org/campaign/2023-davenport-polar-plunge-r/c500451

All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Iowa and help to continue providing year-round athletic, health, school, and leadership programming for Special Olympics athletes.

