Special Olympics’ fundraiser ‘Polar Plunge’ set for Sept. 23 in Eldridge

Special Olympics’ fundraiser ‘Polar Plunge’ set for Sept. 23 in Eldridge
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Let’s Freeze! Whether you plunge solo or with coworkers, friends or family – for the ultimate bonding experience – here’s a chance to “cool” up a degree or two.

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Davenport event is set for Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at Sheridan Meadows Lions Shelter #1, 851 North 1st Street, Eldridge. Check-in is between 9:45-10:45 a.m. Immediately following the Plunge, there will be food, music, prizes, and fun. Costumes are encouraged.

See more details at the Facebook event page here.

The Polar Plunge® is a signature fundraiser for Special Olympics and offers a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to raise money and support Special Olympics Iowa athletes by jumping into frigid waters. And if you are too chicken to take the Plunge, you can register as a chicken and raise funds, receive your chicken t-shirt and prizes and then watch the Plunge.

For more information about the event including a chance to register to support Special Olympics, visit https://www.classy.org/campaign/2023-davenport-polar-plunge-r/c500451

All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Iowa and help to continue providing year-round athletic, health, school, and leadership programming for Special Olympics athletes.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Hearing set for verdict to be read in Dinkins trial
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa Co. deputies arrest 2 armed robbery suspects from Chicago after hours-long search

Latest News

NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley to step off Sept. 16
NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley to step off Sept. 16
QC Senior Expo to be held Sept. 9 in East Moline, IL
Free QC Senior Expo to be held at Bend XPO Saturday
NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley to step off Sept. 16
NAMIWalks Greater Mississippi Valley to step off Sept. 16
Special Olympics’ fundraiser ‘Polar Plunge’ set for Sept. 23 in Eldridge
Special Olympics’ fundraiser ‘Polar Plunge’ set for Sept. 23 in Eldridge