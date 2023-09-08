Truck crashes into Davenport fire station after medical emergency

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Friday, Sept. 8, includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A pickup truck crashed into a Davenport fire station building, Friday afternoon. Police say the cause of that crash was from a driver experiencing a medical emergency.

According to a media release from Davenport Police Department, at approximately 1:08 p.m. Davenport Police and Medic EMS were called to Davenport Fire Station #3 at 3506 Harrison Street in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into the station.

Police said initial investigation revealed that a Toyota Tundra was travelling southbound on Harrison Street. The vehicle abruptly left the roadway and hit the north wall of the fire station. The vehicle came to rest partially inside of the building striking Engine #3 which was parked inside the station.

Police say, at this time, it is believed that the driver of the Tundra, a 31-year-old male, experienced a medical issue causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The driver was taken by Medic EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries unrelated to the crash.

The passenger of the Tundra was uninjured, according to the media release. Davenport Fire personnel were present inside the station at the time of the crash, and were also uninjured.

After the crash, Davenport Fire personnel immediately began providing emergency medical care to the occupants of the vehicle. Temporary repairs to the fire station are underway and the station is still in service, police said.

TV6 was on-scene at approximately 2:19 p.m. after the crash happened and the Tundra had been towed away.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time

A truck crashed into a Davenport fire station building Friday afternoon.
A truck crashed into a Davenport fire station building Friday afternoon.

