DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Week 3 slate of high school football games includes a top-10, North Scott vs. Assumption matchup. Both teams are 2-0, averaging over 40 points a game, and allowing less than 20 points per game.

The Assumption Knights know they will have their hands full against the Lancers.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.