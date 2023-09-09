BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} -- Local emergency responders volunteered their time to participate in the area’s first annual community emergency resource fair.

On Saturday, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency hosted the Be Ready QC Emergency Resource Fair at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

The fair featured several different emergency response agencies to prepare those in attendance for what to do during emergency-like situations.

“We’re here to serve the general public, and the idea behind it is, the more we can help the general public be prepared, it keeps them safer,” said Deputy Director of Operations with Scott County Emergency Management Agency, Brian Payne. “It keeps our community more resilient throughout any of the events going on. And education is power. That information of knowing and understanding the different things, it really does just make them better prepared, and it makes our community better prepared.”

Attendees were able to learn and ask questions from local emergency response agencies at over 25 informational booths, listen to national speakers, and participate in police response simulations.

“I think it’s good to do this event here,” said K&S Tool Repair Owner, Ken LeMaster. “There’s so many different tables of different people at the event that you can learn so many different parameters of emergency service and services. So that’s the best part of it.”

Deputy Director Payne says that this event has been in the making for a long time and is hoping to make it an annual event.

