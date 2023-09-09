Fatal crash in Rock Island Friday evening

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead after an accident in Rock Island.

Police say it happened at the intersection of 43rd Street and 7th Avenue last night around 6:45 p.m. According to police, a motorcycle traveling eastbound struck a Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 33 year old male was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, a 34 year old male was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council

Latest News

Look for a sunny Saturday ahead, with highs in the 70's to near 80 degrees.
Your First Alert Forecast
High school football is in full swing. Catch all the action from Friday, Sept. 8th’s games.
Highlight Zone: Sept. 8
One of the most common sport injuries among high school athletes are ACL tears.
Sports injuries on the rise
One of the most common sport injuries among high school athletes are ACL tears.
Sports injuries on the rise