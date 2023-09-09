Fatal crash in Rock Island Friday evening

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead after an accident in Rock Island.

Police say it happened at the intersection of 43rd Street and 7th Avenue last night around 6:45 p.m. According to police, a motorcycle traveling eastbound struck a Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 33 year old male was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, a 34 year old male was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

