A mild and pleasant weekend ahead!

Rain possible late Sunday into Monday
Look for a sunny Saturday ahead, with highs in the 70's to near 80 degrees.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start the weekend with sunshine, a few passing clouds and mild temperatures for your Saturday, but could end up with our first significant rainfall of the month by Sunday. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon, with highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Expect clear skies overnight, followed by an increase in cloud cover as a front approaches the area Sunday. This could mean showers popping up to the northwest by afternoon. Another system brings rain overnight into Monday, with clouds and precipitation keeping temperatures confined to the 60′s to low 70′s. That rain should end by late Monday. Temperatures will climb back into the 70′s through much of the week.

TODAY: Sunshine, a few clouds and pleasant temperatures. High: 78°. Wind: N 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool Low: 55°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny early, then increasing cloudiness. High: 81°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Rain moves in by Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sun Friday; Chance of rain early next week