Police give away steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners

RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.(mgn)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} – East Moline and Moline Police joined forces Saturday to hand out over 200 steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners at the Green Family Hyundai in East Moline.

According to law enforcement, in Rock Island County, there have been over 800 car break-ins and thefts. Many of those vehicles have been either Kias or Hyundais.

“It’s great to see all these people coming out here,” said Police Coordinator of Crimestoppers in the Quad Cities, John Leach. “You know, not only does it affect the victims of the stolen motor vehicle, but also the crimes that are committed in the vehicles. So, you know, it’s a community effort, and we’d love to see that the community is trying to take some more investment in protecting their property and help protecting our community.”

To qualify, you had to be a resident of Rock Island County, and present a valid identification and vehicle registration, and your Kia or Hyundai had to be built from 2011-2022.

Green Family Hyundai’s manager, Shaun Sneath, is offering a free software upgrade as any of the vehicles affected.

“So, Hyundai is backing those and standing behind those. It is a recall, so they are standing behind that,” said Sneath. “If you can get into the dealer and get your software updates, that’s a huge help also, because then they cannot steal your vehicle.”

According to Kia support, Kia is also working to introduce a free, enhanced security software upgrade to restrict unauthorized drivers of vehicle ignition systems.

To see if you qualify for either Hyundai or Kia’s vehicle eligibility, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council

Latest News

1
Fatal crash in Rock Island Friday evening
Look for a sunny Saturday ahead, with highs in the 70's to near 80 degrees.
Your First Alert Forecast
High school football is in full swing. Catch all the action from Friday, Sept. 8th’s games.
Highlight Zone: Sept. 8
One of the most common sport injuries among high school athletes are ACL tears.
Sports injuries on the rise