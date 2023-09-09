Police give away steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners

EAST MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} – East Moline and Moline Police joined forces Saturday to hand out over 200 steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners at the Green Family Hyundai in East Moline.

According to law enforcement, in Rock Island County, there have been over 800 car break-ins and thefts. Many of those vehicles have been either Kias or Hyundais.

“It’s great to see all these people coming out here,” said Police Coordinator of Crimestoppers in the Quad Cities, John Leach. “You know, not only does it affect the victims of the stolen motor vehicle, but also the crimes that are committed in the vehicles. So, you know, it’s a community effort, and we’d love to see that the community is trying to take some more investment in protecting their property and help protecting our community.”

To qualify, you had to be a resident of Rock Island County, and present a valid identification and vehicle registration, and your Kia or Hyundai had to be built from 2011-2022.

Green Family Hyundai’s manager, Shaun Sneath, is offering a free software upgrade as any of the vehicles affected.

“So, Hyundai is backing those and standing behind those. It is a recall, so they are standing behind that,” said Sneath. “If you can get into the dealer and get your software updates, that’s a huge help also, because then they cannot steal your vehicle.”

According to Kia support, Kia is also working to introduce a free, enhanced security software upgrade to restrict unauthorized drivers of vehicle ignition systems.

To see if you qualify for either Hyundai or Kia’s vehicle eligibility, click here.

