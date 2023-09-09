Sports injuries on the rise

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With all fall sports back in full swing, that raises the risk for more sport injuries.

One of the most common sport injuries among high school athletes are ACL tears.

Experts say that athletes who play cutting pivoting sports like soccer, football, and basketball are at a higher risk for an ACL tear.

However, there’s always a risk for re-injury.

”My goal as the surgeon is not just to fix your ACL, but really to help you rehab well, and try to minimize that risk as much as possible,” said Dr. Matt Tao, Assoc. Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Nebraska. So in that young cohort that we’re talking about the teens and 20 year old’s, those really are the ones that are at the highest risk. And there’s a lot of data on that, that the reinjury rate is the highest in that category.”

He also says how there’s a high rate of developing arthritis down the road.

