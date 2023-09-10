Dedication ceremony to be held Sunday for Sherrard Area Veteran’s Memorial

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - A dedication ceremony for the newly constructed Sherrard Area Veteran’s Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the corner of 3rd Street and 4th Avenue.

Music by 3 Door Coupe will begin at 1 p.m. Following the ceremony, 3 Door Coupe will again provide music until around 5 p.m.

Pork Chops, hot dogs, popcorn, sweet treats, pop and water will be available for purchase in the VillagePark.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs.

