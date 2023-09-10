Deputies: Mediapolis man fired shotgun outside home Saturday night

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Mediapolis man is facing charges in connection with a gunfire incident Saturday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., Des Moines County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 10800 block of Mediapolis Road.

Deputies spoke with a witness who said they heard a shotgun fired outside their home and saw a blue truck leaving the area, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

The witness also indicated that the shooter was Christopher Vargason, 28, and said they believed he was shooting at them or their home, according to the release.

Deputies Vargason, who eventually admitted to firing a shotgun in the air outside of the witness’s home in an attempt to scare them, deputies said.

Vargason was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor.

