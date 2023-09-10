Former Eldridge city clerk pleads guilty to theft charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Eldridge City Clerk Denise Benson, accused of using over $76,000 of city money for personal expenses, has pleaded guilty in the case.

Scott County court records show the 58-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

She will be sentenced Dec. 8, court records show.

Between December 2016 and November 2022, Benson was employed as the city clerk of Eldridge, according to an arrest affidavit.

She used the city-owned credit card to make unauthorized, personal purchases from Amazon, PayPal, Menards, AmeriGas, and other various vendors to acquire property. She also used the city’s checking account to make unauthorized payments to her personal credit cards and file taxes, according to the affidavit.

The changes totaled $76,717.90, according to a report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.

According to Sand’s report, the investigation was requested by Eldridge officials after there were concerns about transactions processed while Benson was city clerk from Jan. 1, 2017, through Oct. 31, 2022.

Benson was placed on administrative leave in October 2022. The Eldrige City Council ended her employment on Oct. 26.

She was charged in June.

