Heavy police presence seen on Centennial Bridge Saturday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois-bound lanes on the Centennial bridge were closed to traffic Saturday night due to an ongoing investigation, the Davenport Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The bridge reopened to regular traffic around 11:30 p.m., police said in the post.

TV6 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

The Illinois-bound lanes on the Centennial bridge were closed to traffic Saturday night due to...
Heavy police presence seen on Centennial Bridge Saturday night
Former Eldridge City Clerk Denise Benson, accused of using over $76,000 of city money for...
Former Eldridge city clerk pleads guilty to theft charge
Several people were taken to a local hospital early Sunday following a house fire in Moline.
Several people taken to hospital following early morning house fire in Moline
Several people were injured in an early morning house fire in Moline.
Several people injured in early morning house fire in Moline