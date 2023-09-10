Heavy police presence seen on Centennial Bridge Saturday night
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois-bound lanes on the Centennial bridge were closed to traffic Saturday night due to an ongoing investigation, the Davenport Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The bridge reopened to regular traffic around 11:30 p.m., police said in the post.
