Heavy police presence seen on Centennial Bridge Saturday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois-bound lanes on the Centennial bridge were closed to traffic Saturday night due to an ongoing investigation, the Davenport Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The bridge reopened to regular traffic around 11:30 p.m., police said in the post.

TV6 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

