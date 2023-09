AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - In a defensive battle, Iowa knocked off Iowa State to reclaim the Cy-Hawk trophy, 20-13.

Orion standout Logan Lee blocked a Cyclones field goal attempt in the first half.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are both back in action on Sept. 16. Iowa takes on Western Michigan, while Iowa State plays Ohio.

