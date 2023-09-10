Quiet weather today, active weather tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for another pleasant start to the day before our next best chance for precipitation arrives this evening. Expect sunny skies this morning, followed by an increase in cloudiness as a front approaches from the west. We could see rain developing later this afternoon before increasing in coverage by evening. At this point, we’re talking mainly showers, but a few rumbles of thunder would not be out of the question through the overnight into Monday. This is a slow mover, and could produce a decent amount of rain for the region—possibly up to 1″+ for some locations. Once that system exits Monday night, we can expect gradual clearing, then sunshine and scattered clouds through the rest of the week. Temperatures will remain a bit cooler than normal, reaching the 60′s and 70′s through the period.

TODAY: Sunshine early, then gradually increasing cloudiness. A slight chance for a shower or two. High: 82°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and thunderstorms possible. Low: 60°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. High: 67°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

