Several people taken to hospital following early morning house fire in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people were taken to a local hospital early Sunday following a house fire in Moline.

Moline firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. to a small, two-story home in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue. While responding, crews were told there were residents, including a baby, still inside the home, firefighters said in a media release.

Moline police arrived and provided assistance to bystanders, who were helping the residents off the roof.

Bystanders used ladders to assist the residents before crews arrived on the scene, firefighters said.

Fire crews on the scene noted heavy showing in the front of the home and several residents requiring medical attention outside the home, firefighters said.

An adjacent home also was reported to be on fire, firefighters said.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes; crews remained on the scene for three hours to complete overhaul and look for hidden fire still burning.

Five people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, firefighters said.

The home had working smoke detectors.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.