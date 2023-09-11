1 killed in Davenport shooting

The Davenport Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 44-year-old man.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 44-year-old man.

Officers responded just before 10 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 500 block of East 14th Street for a report of gunfire and a victim.

Police said the initial investigation indicated a verbal disagreement between people who knew each other that escalated to a shot being fired.

The man was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police have not yet released his name.

No other information was released Monday.

