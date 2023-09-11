AAA: Illinois gas prices dropped 19 cents since mid-August

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois gas prices declined for the third consecutive week, according to AAA. The state average has now fallen 19 cents per gallon since mid-August.

AAA says the state average today is $3.98 per calls. That’s five cents less than a week ago, and 19 cents less than this year’s highest daily price of $4.17 per gallon on Aug. 16.

“Winter gasoline has moved into the market, enabling gas prices to move lower,” said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA. “Unfortunately, the downward trend may end soon between getting past the hurricane season and its threats to Gulf Coast oil gas production and refining, and futures prices have strengthened in the fuel market, which should reapply upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

According to AAA, ways that you can save on gasoline include the following:

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1 to 2 percent

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

AAA says drivers can find current gas prices using AAA.com/FuelFinder which allows consumers to compare gas prices at retailers by city or zip code.

