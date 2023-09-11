American Red Cross declares national blood shortage

The American Red Cross said supplies of donated blood are “critically low.”
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – The American Red Cross is asking Americans to roll up their sleeves.

The nonprofit organization that supplies about 40% of U.S. blood and blood components is facing a shortage.

The Red Cross says distribution to hospitals and medical centers is far outpacing donations being made.

Supply levels have fallen nearly 25% since early August because of a drop in donations and back-to-back months of climate-driven disasters.

Emergency supplies of donated blood are described as “critically low.”

The Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 donations each day to meet patients’ needs.

