City of Riverdale, Iowa, newly established park to be dedicated

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Riverdale has established a newly created park and it’s anticipated to be dedicated to a family who was instrumental in the initial administration of the city, according to a media release from the City of Riverdale.

Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Administration Center, 525 Belmont Road, it’s anticipated that officials will approve a resolution naming and dedicating an area known as RHK Trail to “John Welch Park” in honor and recognition of the Welch family that made Riverdale their home for over a century and who were instrumental in the incorporation and initial administration of the city, the media release stated.

According to the media release, from 1867 continuously through 2017, the Welch family resided on and farmed the land in Riverdale now known as the Woods Estates subdivision. The Welch’s were among the residents who signed the original Articles of Incorporation for the City of Riverdale in 1950. Albert Welch, the family’s patriarch, served on city council for 13 years and was fire chief for seven years.

The media release continued to state that in 2012, the Welch Family sold the land located between the Deerbrook subdivision in Bettendorf, and the Pleasant Hills and subsequently established Woods Estates subdivisions in Riverdale to the City, until recently, the approximate 10 acres of land was left undeveloped.

Earlier this year, Riverdale resident and Eagle Scout candidate, Riley Kramer, undertook the ambitious task of installing a trial system throughout the parcel, later naming it RHK Trail, according to the media release.

City officials say in Tuesday meeting, it’s anticipated that city council will approve a resolution naming and dedicating the area as “John Welch Park”.

