Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the motorcyclists killed in a crash Friday as 33-year-old Keith Taylor Jr., of Davenport.

According to Gustafson, the preliminary cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries.

According to a media release, Rock Island police responded around 6:45 p.m. to a crash involving a Kawasaki motorcycle and Hyundai Elantra at 43rd Street and 7th Avenue.

Police said the preliminary information indicated that the motorcycle was eastbound on 7th Avenue when it struck the Hyundai, which was northbound on 43rd Street and crossing the 7th Avenue intersection.

Rock Island firefighters had to extricate the driver from the Hyundai. Both the motorcyclist and driver were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, police said.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Hyundai, a 34-year-old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.