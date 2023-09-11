Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham a letter, just days ahead of his hearing date for a verdict in the trial against him.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. If convicted of either, Dinkins faces a mandatory life without parole, according to law in the state of Iowa.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, Judge Latham set a hearing date for a verdict in Dinkins’ trial. That date is set for Friday, Sept. 15 at the Scott County Courthouse at 9:05 a.m.

The letter, written by Dinkins to Judge Latham in Dinkins’ court filing on his case, can be seen, below.

Dinkins letter to judge.
Dinkins letter to judge.(Scott County Courthouse)
Dinkins' letter to judge.
Dinkins' letter to judge.(Scott County Courthouse)
Dinkins' letter to judge.
Dinkins' letter to judge.(Scott County Court Filing)

