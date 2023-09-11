A ghost bike made and placed for a fallen cyclist

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A ghost bike has been made and placed at the intersection of Davenport and Kimberly in honor of a Quad Cities cyclist who was struck in killed by a drunk driver.

Family, friends and fellow cyclist of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club came out to honor the late Alex Marietta, who tragically lost his life on June 3, 2021.

His late wife, Kristen, has been an advocate for drivers to slow down and be mindful of cyclist. She calls today, an honor, in Alex’s memory.

“There were so many people,” said Kristen Marietta. “It just brings me back again, there were so many people that came out to his visitation. I knew that he had an immense amount of support then, and it is so meaningful to see that that support is still there. And he’s still very much missed.”

With Marietta’s sudden passing, the display of the ghost bike is a symbol of a rider who lost their life and as Quad Cities Bicycle Club member, John Harrington explains, it is also a reminder, that safety for cyclist, does matter.

“It’s a day for all of us to remember him, and to think well of him, you know, it’s a memorial for him,” said Harrington. “But it’s also a time for drivers. They’ll see the ghost bike out here forever, to remind them of someone was killed here and they need to put the phones down, and they need to drive safer, and cyclists are drivers too. So, we all need to drive safer.”

The drunk driver that struck and killed Marietta, Bobby Hunt Jr., is serving 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.