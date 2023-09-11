HOTWORX 24-Hour Infrared Fitness Studio in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s never been easier to fit a simple, effective workout into your busy schedule.

Owners Thera Cosner and highlight a concept that combines exercise, heat, and infrared energy: locally-owned and operated HOTWORX 24-Hour Infrared Fitness Studio in Davenport. Working out in the heat actually means there is less warm-up time and offers many benefits.

See more about what the facility offers here.

Basic membership at $59/month offers unlimited 24-hour access to the patented virtually-instructed infrared saunas and FX Zone, guest privileges and discounted access to any location. There are other price points for membership packages that include more privileges and opportunities to work out at any HOTWORX studio location.

HOTWORX also has experts on staff that can help with diet, supplements for detox and other interests, exercise techniques, workouts, and methods to reach fitness goals.

HOTWORX Studio--Davenport is located at 4320 Brady Street, Suite 100, Davenport, Iowa. The phone number is 563-940-5025. Visit the website at https://www.hotworx.net/studio/davenport.

