Illinois dam malfunctions in Rock Falls area
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The upper dam owned and maintained by the Illinois DNR on the Rock River had a mechanical failure, according to City of Rock Falls officials.
The failure caused the gates to lower and the upper pool water level dropped extremely low, city officials said. The Illinois DNR is investigating the problem and repairs will follow.
