Livin' Lyte weight loss clinic
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Livin Lyte is the area’s friendliest and easiest weight loss medicine clinic.

The proven formula has been called “gastric bypass without the surgery”.

Livin Lyte offers free consultations, FDA-approved, doctor-prescribed services that are customized to fit individual needs. Regimen features one weekly shot (injection) that helps suppress your appetite and consume fewer calories which means no diet change or workouts need to be added.

This practice was created to help people achieve lasting results. The team draws from more than 20 years of experience and combines both natural and doctor-prescribed medication technologies.

Get more information by visiting the business online at https://livinlyte.com/ or by calling 563-343-7440.

Livin Lyte is located at 2508 25th Street, Suite A, Rock Island.

