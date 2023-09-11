A look back on the 40-year career of Bettendorf fire chief Steve Knorrek

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - In September of 1983, Steve Knorrek became only the fifth paid firefighter in the growing community of Bettendorf. On Friday, he retired as fire chief after serving for 40 years at the department.

Initially, Knorrek wanted to become an architect or electrical engineer, but after moving to the Quad Cities he saw there was an opening and applied.

Bettendorf’s current city administrator, Decker Ploehn, was a police officer when Knorrek got the job.

“We were both young pups, we didn’t know where we were going to be next week,” said Ploehn, “but you could just tell he had a quiet presence, a strong presence about him.”

In less than ten years, he became a captain and fire marshal for Bettendorf. By 1991, he became Bettendorf fire’s Officer of the Year.

“The way my career progressed and the opportunities that came my way, that I was ready for,” said Knorrek, “I’ve continued to work here and have enjoyed my time here.”

In 2015, Knorrek rose to become assistant fire chief and then was sworn in as chief himself in 2018.

“Steve just never said much anywhere,” said Ploehn, “but when he when he did speak, and when he did make a recommendation, you were really good to pay attention.”

Knorrek says his favorite part of working in the department was the brotherhood. He added, those he worked with became a second family to him. This was important while dealing with extremely demanding and sometimes traumatic experiences on the job.

“Back in those days, you’re told to toughen up. That’s part of the job,” said Knorrek, “over the years, last several years, mental health and dealing with traumatic stress has become part of the initial training for a firefighter.”

In retirement, Knorrek says he plans to spend time on his land and go on family trips. He said he is confident his successor, Troy Said, will do a great job.

Ploehn said, “You make your mark by making it so that when you do leave, everything is is just keeps going just like the way you wanted it to go,” He added, “I think that’s exactly what Steve did. He prepared the guys. He prepared Troy. He won’t have any regrets or worries about Monday morning.”

Troy Said will be sworn in as Knorrek’s successor on September 19.

