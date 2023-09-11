Much needed rainfall today

Some areas could pick up over an inch of rainfall
Widespread rain and even a storm tonight into Monday. How much will we see? Cyle Dickens has the latest.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Much needed rain will continue to fall over the area for the morning commute and even into the midday hours. We all will have  picked up nearly a half inch of rain after all is said and done. Because of the rain highs today will only be in the mid 60s.  The rest of the week will feature sunshine and cooler temps.  Many mornings will start out in the 40s and 50s and each afternoon will end up in the mid to low 70s.

TODAY: Showers. High: 66º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain ends.  Low: 50º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 72º.

