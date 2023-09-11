Muscatine Riverfront Trail crossings to be closed for repairs

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two of the Riverfront Trail crossings of the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City (CPKC) Railroad in Riverside Park will be closed to the public to remove and replace the Quiet Zone chicanes, according to Muscatine city officials. The work is being conducted by the Department of Public Works (DPW) staff.

The Riverfront Trail crossing near Mad Creek, upriver end of Riverside Park, will be closed starting Monday, to remove and replace the chicanes, according to a media release. The work is expected to take one week, weather permitting.

Then, once the Mad Creek chicanes are replaced, DPW will move down to the trail crossing at the Hershey Lift Station, downriver end of Riverside Park, city officials stated. The work to remove and replace these chicanes is tentatively scheduled to start on Sept. 18 and expected to take one week, weather permitting.

According to the media release, these chicanes are requited to maintain the quiet zone downtown and are being replaced due to frequent vandalism and breakage by the public.

