Residential structure fire in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} – On early Sunday morning, the Moline Fire Department responded to 1527 19th Ave of reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire fighter responders were notified of additional occupants stuck inside of the home, including a baby.

Bystanders, neighbors, and local law enforcement all assisted with getting the residents off the burning roof. Adjacent to the burning home, residents of the Rosas family stopped what they were doing, grabbed a ladder and proceeded to assist those affected.

“So when it was like four in the morning, we heard like screaming, ‘help help,’”said Itzel Rosas. “So, then Michelle, she, she looked out the window. And then she told my mom and then she called 911.”

The Rosas family lives two houses away from the home that caught fire early Sunday morning. Daughter, Michelle Rosas, was feeding her child in the early hours and was singing a church song when she heard the cries of her neighbors.

“I went to lay down to feed my baby and I just kept hearing the song, ‘God is an awesome God’ and it just playing over and over my head and I had no idea why,” said Michelle. “And that’s when I looked out the window and I see that the house, it was starting to catch on fire and then, you know, up in flames. That’s when I called 911 and I told him what was happening.”

The first fire response agency responded to the residence within 6 minutes. According to the Moline Fire Department, they reported several occupants outside of the home that required medical attention.

“I believe that in these times like this, you don’t, you know, I have kids, myself, and we’re all human, we, you know, the first thing you want to do is, you know, help,” said the Mother, Esther Rosas. “I remember that I have a ladder on the side of my house. So, the first thing that came to mind is just grab it and run across the street and try to help. And we did as much as we could. After that we were just, you know, waiting and hoping that everyone was okay.”

Ambulances transferred 5 people to the hospital. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations. TV 6 attempted to reach out to the Moline Fire Department and they declined to comment at this time.

