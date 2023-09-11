Residential structure fire in Moline

On early Sunday morning, the Moline Fire Department responded to 1527 19th Ave of reports of a...
On early Sunday morning, the Moline Fire Department responded to 1527 19th Ave of reports of a structure fire.(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} – On early Sunday morning, the Moline Fire Department responded to 1527 19th Ave of reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire fighter responders were notified of additional occupants stuck inside of the home, including a baby.

Bystanders, neighbors, and local law enforcement all assisted with getting the residents off the burning roof. Adjacent to the burning home, residents of the Rosas family stopped what they were doing, grabbed a ladder and proceeded to assist those affected.

“So when it was like four in the morning, we heard like screaming, ‘help help,’”said Itzel Rosas. “So, then Michelle, she, she looked out the window. And then she told my mom and then she called 911.”

The Rosas family lives two houses away from the home that caught fire early Sunday morning. Daughter, Michelle Rosas, was feeding her child in the early hours and was singing a church song when she heard the cries of her neighbors.

“I went to lay down to feed my baby and I just kept hearing the song, ‘God is an awesome God’ and it just playing over and over my head and I had no idea why,” said Michelle. “And that’s when I looked out the window and I see that the house, it was starting to catch on fire and then, you know, up in flames. That’s when I called 911 and I told him what was happening.”

The first fire response agency responded to the residence within 6 minutes. According to the Moline Fire Department, they reported several occupants outside of the home that required medical attention.

“I believe that in these times like this, you don’t, you know, I have kids, myself, and we’re all human, we, you know, the first thing you want to do is, you know, help,” said the Mother, Esther Rosas. “I remember that I have a ladder on the side of my house. So, the first thing that came to mind is just grab it and run across the street and try to help. And we did as much as we could. After that we were just, you know, waiting and hoping that everyone was okay.”

Ambulances transferred 5 people to the hospital. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations. TV 6 attempted to reach out to the Moline Fire Department and they declined to comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

A ghost bike has been made and placed at the intersection of Davenport and Kimberly in honor of...
A ghost bike made and placed for a fallen cyclist
Christopher Vargason, 28, of Mediapolis, was charged with intimidation with a dangerous...
Deputies: Mediapolis man fired shotgun outside home Saturday night
Local emergency responders volunteered their time to participate in the area’s first annual...
Be Ready QC Emergency Resource Fair
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
Police give away steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners