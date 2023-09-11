Road Closure: 200th Avenue and Utica Ridge Road
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A road closure notice has been announced by the Scott County Road Department.
Beginning Tuesday, 220th Street between 200th Avenue and Utica Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic for a culvert replacement project, according to a media release from the Scott County Road Department. The road may be closed for 14 working days.
Officials say work is expected to be complete by Sept. 29.
A map provided by the Scott County Road Department can be seen, below.
