Road Closure: 200th Avenue and Utica Ridge Road

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A road closure notice has been announced by the Scott County Road Department.

Beginning Tuesday, 220th Street between 200th Avenue and Utica Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic for a culvert replacement project, according to a media release from the Scott County Road Department. The road may be closed for 14 working days.

Officials say work is expected to be complete by Sept. 29.

A map provided by the Scott County Road Department can be seen, below.

