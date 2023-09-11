Road Closure: 200th Avenue and Utica Ridge Road

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Monday, Sept. 11, includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A road closure notice has been announced by the Scott County Road Department.

Beginning Tuesday, 220th Street between 200th Avenue and Utica Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic for a culvert replacement project, according to a media release from the Scott County Road Department. The road may be closed for 14 working days.

Officials say work is expected to be complete by Sept. 29.

A map provided by the Scott County Road Department can be seen, below.

According to Scott County Road Department, beginning Tuesday, 220th Street between 200th Avenue...
According to Scott County Road Department, beginning Tuesday, 220th Street between 200th Avenue and Utica Ridge Road will be closed.(Scott County Road Department)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Hearing set for verdict to be read in Dinkins trial

Latest News

Riverfront Trial crossings in Muscatine will be closed for repairs, according to city officials.
Muscatine Riverfront Trail crossings to be closed for repairs
The upper dam owned and maintained by the Illinois DNR on the Rock River had a mechanical...
Illinois dam malfunctions in Rock Falls area
The upper dam owned and maintained by the Illinois DNR on the Rock River had a mechanical...
Illinois dam malfunctions in Rock Falls area
Denise Benson, 57, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; unauthorized use of a...
Former Eldridge city clerk pleads guilty to theft charge