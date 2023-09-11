The Rock Island Arsenal holds event in remembrance of 9/11

The Rock Island Arsenal held a walk and ceremony in remembrance of 9/11.
By Joushua Blount
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal held a walk and ceremony in remembrance of 9/11. The walk started a little after 6:30 a.m. Monday with the ceremony following at 10:30 a.m.

The event remembers the nearly three thousand lives lost on 9/11 22 years ago.

9/11 took place as terrorists from Al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and intentionally crashed two of the planes into the north and south towers of The World Trade Center Complex and a third plane into the Pentagon.

The damage caused the Twin Towers to collapse and the fourth plane, which was Flight 93 crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania.

Before starting the walk, The Rock Island Arsenal soldiers joined in formation for inspiration, and as the walk started each person carried a small bunch of American flags that represented all the lives lost

Following the walk was the ceremony held at the RIA memorial where the American flags were placed. The memorial also includes a brick replica of the World Trade Center Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

Kaleb Bemis, Assistant Historian with U.S. Army Sustainment Command says 9/11 is important because it brought the entire country together during a difficult time.

“It reintegrates me for my job here...because every flag is a story and it’s the one time that we felt bonded as a community as a nation after 9 /11,” said Bemis.

The 9/11 memorial at the Rock Island Arsenal was established in 2010 when personnel from RIA carried several bricks on a march to symbolize their responsibility of carrying the memory and load of those who died on 9/11.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Hearing set for verdict to be read in Dinkins trial

Latest News

The Rock Island Arsenal held a walk and ceremony in remembrance of 9/11.
The Rock Island Arsenal holds event in remembrance of 9/11
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 11 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Monday, Sept. 11 (a.m.)
The Davenport Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 44-year-old man.
1 killed in Davenport shooting
Much needed rainfall today