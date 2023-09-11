Rock Island- Milan School District seeks public’s help with survey in search for new superintendent

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island- Milan School District 41 Board of Education has begun the search process for a new superintendent and the district says they’re seeking the public’s input about the new superintendent.

According to a statement from Rock Island-Milan School District, they have selected “SCHOOL EXEC CONNCECT”, an educational search firm, to assist in the process of finding a new superintendent.

District officials say they are asking people to take a brief online survey that will be available from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, according to the statement. In addition to the survey, if the public would like to provide input on the district’s strengths, the district’s challenges, and the characteristics the next superintendent should possess, the “SCHOOL EXEC CONNECT” consultants invite you to attend open forums.

According to district officials, there will be a Rock Island-Milan School District 41 Parents and Community Members open forum at the RIMSD#41 Administration Center, 2000 7th Avenue, on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

Findings from the survey, the open forums, and several focus group conversations will be used to develop a new superintendent profile that will be reported to the board on Sept. 26, district officials said.

“As we move forward, our most important consideration is securing the strongest candidate pool and ultimately the best person to lead our great district,” the statement said. “To that end, the board of education has decided to conduct a confidential search and only the final candidate’s name will be announced publicly.”

The board of education says they look forward to the public’s support and assistance.

