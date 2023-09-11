Sound Conservatory’s Pop Music in the Classical Ensemble music program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Sound Conservatory, 1600 2nd Avenue, Rock Island, discusses a new program called “Pop Music in the Classical Ensemble” that encourages children to become interested in school music where instructors break down stereotypes that the instruments you learn in band are only for classical or “old-fashioned” music.

This program shows kids via many pop culture examples (such as movies, video games and television) that you can play anything on these traditional instruments.

For more information about Sound Conservatory, visit the website at https://soundconservatory.com/ or call 309-291-1929.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.