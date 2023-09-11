Sound Conservatory’s Pop Music in the Classical Ensemble music program

Sound Conservatory’s Pop Music in the Classical Ensemble music program
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Sound Conservatory, 1600 2nd Avenue, Rock Island, discusses a new program called “Pop Music in the Classical Ensemble” that encourages children to become interested in school music where instructors break down stereotypes that the instruments you learn in band are only for classical or “old-fashioned” music.

This program shows kids via many pop culture examples (such as movies, video games and television) that you can play anything on these traditional instruments.

For more information about Sound Conservatory, visit the website at https://soundconservatory.com/ or call 309-291-1929.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Hearing set for verdict to be read in Dinkins trial

Latest News

Molly's Cupcakes, Bettendorf, IA
Molly's Cupcakes opens in Bettendorf
Sound Conservatory music classes
Sound Conservatory’s Pop Music in the Classical Ensemble music program
Livin' Lyte patient results
Livin’ Lyte weight loss clinic
Livin' Lyte patient results
Livin' Lyte weight loss clinic