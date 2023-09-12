1 injured in rural Galena crash

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a crash in rural Galena Monday, deputies said.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 3:12 p.m. Monday to a reported crash with injuries, according to a media release. The crash was found at the intersection of Highway 20 West and IL Route 84 North.

According to deputies, 67-year-old Arjen D. Chamberlain was driving an orange 1994 Ford F250 southbound on Rt. 84 when he failed to yield at the intersection while attempting to turn left onto Highway 20 West. Bonnie Livingston, 60, was driving a black 2008 Ford Edge westbound on Highway 20 hit Chamberlain’s pickup.

Livingston was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, deputies said. Two passengers were not injured in the crash.

Chamberlain is cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection, deputies said. He was uninjured and had no passengers.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

