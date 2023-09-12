Common Chord to host Flavor Fest in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Common Chord will hold QC Flavor Fest to raise funds for its music education programs.

The public is invited to sample local food and drinks from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Common Chord, 129 N. Main St., Davenport.

The $40 ticket includes over a dozen sampling stations from favorite Quad-Cities restaurants and food providers as well as live music. There will also be silent and live auction items.

Common Chord said 100% of the proceeds from QC Flavor Fest go to its music education programs.

“Common Chord embraces our role in the community as we activate music and seek to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. The love of music knows no boundaries, and working together, we are changing lives,” Tyson Danner, executive director for Common Chord, said in a media release.

All year long, Common Chord provides a variety of educational and enrichment programs to area youth designed to provide access to musical experiences and build positive relationships, including:

InTune Music Mentorship program, provided to students at Project Renewal in Davenport, the MLK Center in Rock Island, and Boys & Girls Club in Moline and Davenport. InTune employs professional musician mentors to develop stronger support networks for at-risk youth and show positive paths forward in life.

Acoustic Music Clubs, a music enrichment program for youth and adults with disabilities, provides a fun musical experience. It is provided in partnership with the Blackhawk Area Special Education Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, the Handicapped Development Center, and Empower House.

RiverCurrents, its flagship school program, teaches the history and evolution of American music along the Mississippi River. All Davenport fifth graders participate in this program, in addition to many other schools throughout the region.

Let’s Band Together is an initiative that places instruments in kids’ hands. Through our free instrument loans, all students have the opportunity to experience music.

Get your tickets by going to: www.commonchordqc.org/qcflavorfest.

