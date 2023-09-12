Common Chord to host Flavor Fest in downtown Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Common Chord will hold QC Flavor Fest to raise funds for its music education programs.

The public is invited to sample local food and drinks from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Common Chord, 129 N. Main St., Davenport.

The $40 ticket includes over a dozen sampling stations from favorite Quad-Cities restaurants and food providers as well as live music. There will also be silent and live auction items.

Common Chord said 100% of the proceeds from QC Flavor Fest go to its music education programs.

“Common Chord embraces our role in the community as we activate music and seek to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. The love of music knows no boundaries, and working together, we are changing lives,” Tyson Danner, executive director for Common Chord, said in a media release.

All year long, Common Chord provides a variety of educational and enrichment programs to area youth designed to provide access to musical experiences and build positive relationships, including:

  • InTune Music Mentorship program, provided to students at Project Renewal in Davenport, the MLK Center in Rock Island, and Boys & Girls Club in Moline and Davenport. InTune employs professional musician mentors to develop stronger support networks for at-risk youth and show positive paths forward in life.
  • Acoustic Music Clubs, a music enrichment program for youth and adults with disabilities, provides a fun musical experience. It is provided in partnership with the Blackhawk Area Special Education Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, the Handicapped Development Center, and Empower House.
  • RiverCurrents, its flagship school program, teaches the history and evolution of American music along the Mississippi River. All Davenport fifth graders participate in this program, in addition to many other schools throughout the region.
  • Let’s Band Together is an initiative that places instruments in kids’ hands. Through our free instrument loans, all students have the opportunity to experience music.

Get your tickets by going to: www.commonchordqc.org/qcflavorfest.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing

Latest News

QC Steamwheelers Tryouts
Steamwheelers to hold open tryouts
On Friday the Moline Bridge will experience single-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to...
Moline Arsenal bridge to undergo repair work
The Rock Island Milan School District is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the...
Rock Island-Milan School District to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for completed project