Community raises over a half million dollars to avoid closure of only grocery store

Sheffield grocery store saved
By Kyle Bales
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The rise of big box and dollar stores has led to the shuttering of ‘mom and pop’ grocery stores in small towns. When the only grocery store in Sheffield was on the verge of closing, the community rallied to keep it open.

The Winger family in the Sheffield area has owned at least one grocery store in Sheffield for over 80 years. The owner of the single grocery store in town, John Winger, took over the family business in 1985. A couple years ago he began to consider retirement, which meant he would likely have to close the doors to the store. Residents would then need to travel over 10 miles, to Princeton or Kewanee, to reach the nearest big box store.

Before Winger retired, the executive director of the nonprofit organization, Cornerstone Community Wellness, Elizabeth Pratt, proposed a plan to keep the grocery store open and make it better for future generations.

“Once we knew that a few people were interested,” said Pratt, “it kind of confirmed the value that everyone put on it.”

Cornerstone and Pratt’s goal were to raise 545,000 dollars. Through donations from local individuals and businesses, they have already reached 518,000 dollars.

Royal Super Mart on Main Street in Sheffield has been remodeled with additional plans to upgrade the store, selection and quality.

“I was just thrilled,” said Winger, “I was thrilled in the fact that the community will still have a grocery store.”

The village president of Sheffield, Mary Lanham, shared Winger’s excitement for the project.

“I’ve shopped here my whole life. I’ve lived here my whole life. My mother lived here her whole life and had shopped here,” said Lanham, “it just really is a family store for everyone and now it will continue to be for the younger people bringing their kids.”

Residents were genuinely concerned they would no longer have a grocery store in Sheffield.

Lanham added, “Everybody hung in there, and everybody stepped up and I’m so proud because of that.”

Royal Super Mart will be presented with an award from Royal Neighbors of America on September 29. The store will also be incorporating their official grand re-opening in that same day.

