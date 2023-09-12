Davenport man charged with stabbing man early Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he stabbed a man repeatedly.

Hans Josef Wagner, 41, faces charges of attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County District Court via video arraignment Tuesday morning.

Davenport police responded around 1:08 a.m. to Genesis West for a report of an assault that happened in the 3500 block of Bridge Avenue.

According to an arrest affidavit, Wagner lured the man to that location by promising to provide him with drugs.

He sat the man down on a towel in the living room, produced a knife from behind him and stabbed in repeatedly, according to the affidavit.

Wagner continued to stab the man while he struggled to escape, according to the affidavit.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to several places on his body, according to the affidavit.

