Davenport Schools moving district communications ‘in-house’, postpones action on Sudlow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District had its regular school board meeting Monday night, and several action items on the agenda included discussion of the district’s overall communications plans and facilities plans for Sudlow Intermediate.

First on the agenda, the district’s communication’s plans.

Currently, DCSD partners with an external communications firm, TAG, to manage the district’s website, branding and communications.

It was recommended that the school board approve the position of Program Director of Communications and Community Relations to bring the communications department back inside the district.

According to school board officials, the district is looking to hire someone to be responsible for communication on behalf of the district. District documents state that this will be done in a three-step process:

Hiring a Communications Director to transition from an external communications firm to a mixture of an external firm and internal team

Hiring an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support and and assist with day-to-day operations

Conducting an RFP process to select an external agency to partner with for specific communication needs, primarily handling brand summits, website redesign, major promotions, and providing social media assistance to the internal team

“This position will be boots on the ground. Generating stories, generating content and also working with the cabinet to drive the direction of the district,” DCSD Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth stated. “That’s why it’s not a cabinet level position, but a program director. This is in line with a high school principal. This salary, this action, the movement that a high school principal could do. We think it takes a leaders, somebody that will be in the buildings, dedicating the stories, capturing the pictures, writing the stories, posting it, and working with externals.”

The school board voted unanimously, all in favor to approve the position of Program Director of Communications and Community Relations.

It was also stated by school board officials that the position would be posted this week.

The goal is to hire by November and begin the RFP process in January as the district works to move communications back ‘in-house’, school board officials said.

Additionally, another action item on the school board’s agenda was the administration recommending the board approve adjustments to the long-range facilities plan to include new facilities instead of expansion and renovation at Sudlow Intermediate.

There was no action taken regarding the plans for Sudlow.

Instead, the school board voted all in favor to postpone action until the next regular school board meeting.

School board members cited delaying the decision for two weeks to get more parent and public input on a facilities plan for the school, whether that be new facilities or expansion and renovation at Sudlow.

School board members added that additional information on this will be sent home to parents in a letter or email.

