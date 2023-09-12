Dave’s Coffee Cake

Dave's Coffee Cakes
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Dave’s Coffee Cake, 204 2nd Avenue, Rock Falls, IL, features the business’ amazing classic coffee cake in an array of creative flavor profiles.

Beyond the storefront, Dave’s Coffee Cake sells the product line all over the region at various farmer’s markets and online here. The business’ Facebook page provides updates on the latest schedule.

For more information or to place online orders, visit https://davescoffeecakes.com/, call 815-632-3425, or email davescoffeecake61071@gmail.com

